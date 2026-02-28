Washington DC [US], February 28 (ANI): US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker on Friday (local time) expressed condolences to Pakistan for the lives lost in the recent conflict with Afghanistan and affirmed support for Pakistan's right to defend itself.

In a post on X, Allison Hooker wrote, "Spoke today with Pakistan Foreign Secretary Baloch to express condolences for lives lost in the recent conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban. We continue to monitor the situation closely and express support for Pakistan's right to defend itself against Taliban attacks."

The US Embassy in Pakistan has issued a security alert advising citizens to exercise caution in major cities due to heightened tensions with Afghanistan and potential terrorist threats targeting law enforcement, military, and commercial sites.

As per the statement, "Due to heightened tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Pakistani security forces have increased their presence in major cities in response to potential terrorist threats. Law enforcement facilities, military installations, and major commercial centers remain likely targets for terrorist organizations. The U.S. Mission advises citizens to exercise caution when visiting these locations, particularly during peak hours."

"We remind U.S. citizens to observe good personal security practices, including being aware of your surroundings, avoiding large crowds, and ensuring your STEP registration is up to date," the statement reads.

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have escalated, with both sides accusing one another of retaliatory strikes, raising fears of a wider military conflict in the region.

Islamabad declared "open war" on Kabul after carrying out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia, further intensifying tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Earlier, Pakistan's Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar, said that Afghanistan carried out drone attacks on Abbottabad, Swabi, and Nowshera, as per Tolo News.

He also added that anti-drone systems brought down the drones and that there was no loss of life.

The Pakistan government announced a nationwide ban on all drone operations after tensions intensified due to border clashes. The Ministry of Interior issued a notification enforcing the prohibition on all commercial and privately operated drones across the country, as per Geo News. (ANI)

