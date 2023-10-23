 US backs Philippines amid South China Sea clash with China : The Tribune India

  • World
  • US backs Philippines amid South China Sea clash with China

US backs Philippines amid South China Sea clash with China

Describes China's actions as ‘dangerous’ and ‘unlawful’

US backs Philippines amid South China Sea clash with China

China and the Philippines trade accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea. Reuters file



Reuters

Washington, October 23

The United States stands with the Philippines in the face of what it called China's repeated "harassment" in the South China Sea, the US State Department said on Sunday, describing China's actions as "dangerous" and "unlawful."

China and the Philippines traded accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea as Chinese vessels blocked Philippine boats supplying forces there on Sunday in the latest of a series of maritime confrontations. 

#China #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

'Continuous interference in our affairs': EAM Jaishankar on why India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence

2
Punjab

High Court issues contempt notice to senior Defence Ministry officers, Army HQs for non-compliance of AFT orders on pension

3
World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli, Shami star as India end 20-year wait for win over New Zealand in ICC event

4
India

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

5
India Diplomatic row

Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

6
World

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

7
Punjab

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

8
Entertainment

Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two-month jail in 2018 accident case

9
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine

10
Sports

ICC World Cup: India bowl out New Zealand for 273; Shami takes fifer

Don't Miss

View All
Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Punjab

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Top News

Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war

Blinken, Austin say US is ready to respond if US personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war

Say ‘US has the right to self-defence, won’t hesitate to tak...

Head constable beaten to death in Punjab’s Barnala

Head constable beaten to death in Punjab's Barnala

Is beaten up allegedly by 4 drunk kabaddi players

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

Jasmer Singh is attacked by 30-year-old Gilbert Augustin aft...

Saddened and disturbed by recent hate crimes against Sikhs: Indian-origin mayor in New Jersey

Saddened and disturbed by recent hate crimes against Sikhs, says Indian-origin US mayor

Mayor Ravi S Bhalla’s statement comes days after he opens up...

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, his deputy indicted by court in official secrets acts case - Geo TV

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, his deputy indicted by court in official secrets acts case: Geo TV

It is another blow for the ex-premier currently being held i...


Cities

View All

Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Farmers unhappy with Centre’s increased MSP

Inter-state arms smuggling gang busted, 3 arrested with 11 pistols

Amritsar MC elections unlikely by November 15

Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment campaign to decongest city roads

Road repairs near Durgiana temple affect vehicular traffic

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death in Bathinda's Ghumman Kalan

78% groundwater unfit for human consumption in Bathinda: Study

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company in Bathinda

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Punjab

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

Chaos near markets in Chandigarh, parking in govt schools underutilised

Upper age limit for appointing senior resident in PGI increased

Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes over as city BJP president

Troupes from 40 nations showcase culture

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Kejri inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Safety a concern for women in Delhi

Libraries still relevant in digital age, courtesy govt job aspirants

Two more arrested in Rs 50 lakh robbery case

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Athaula man shot at by bike-borne assailants

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

17 lives lost in wave of tragedies point to deeper social, economic malaise

Fire breaks out at 3-storey building

After months, Doaba’s last breach plugged

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Lifts lying non-functional at Mother & Child Hospital

Order to close fair after 10 pm fumes contractor

Joyride takes turn for worse as youth flung on iron stairs at Dasehra fair, dies, 2 booked

Ward watch: Parking, traffic woes remain unaddressed in certain areas; authorities in slumber

SUV-borne miscreants attack bizman, loot Rs 5 lakh, laptop

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’

Mohalgarh villagers in Patiala declared ‘tankhaiya’ following sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib

Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Patiala DC, Asian Games winners felicitate local athletes

Health Minister attends sports event at Polo Ground