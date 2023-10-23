US backs Philippines amid South China Sea clash with China

Washington, October 23
The United States stands with the Philippines in the face of what it called China's repeated "harassment" in the South China Sea, the US State Department said on Sunday, describing China's actions as "dangerous" and "unlawful."
China and the Philippines traded accusations over a collision in disputed waters of the South China Sea as Chinese vessels blocked Philippine boats supplying forces there on Sunday in the latest of a series of maritime confrontations.
