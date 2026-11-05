US-Bangla Airlines to make major investment in modernising ground service equipment to enhance passenger services

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 5 (ANI): US-Bangla Airlines has planned an investment of approximately US$22 million to enhance its ground operations capabilities, improve flight punctuality and ensure international-standard passenger services alongside its ongoing fleet expansion.

The airline has already opened Letters of Credit (LCs) worth US$12 million for this purpose, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

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The airline said it is advancing its international network expansion with plans to add 21 Boeing 737 series aircraft to its fleet by December 2027 and launch roughly 16 new overseas routes. To support its expanding fleet and flight operations, the airline is significantly enhancing its ground handling facilities.

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US-Bangla Airlines currently operates around 590 units of ground service equipment (GSE) and plans to add 146 more units within the next three to four months.

"Having completed more than a decade of operations, US-Bangla Airlines is now moving forward with renewed ambitions to strengthen its position in the international aviation market. The airline currently operates a fleet of 25 aircraft and plans to add another 21 Boeing 737 series aircraft by December 2027. In addition, the airline is undertaking initiatives to introduce approximately 16 new international destinations, expanding its existing network of 14 international destinations across 10 countries", it said.

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"Keeping pace with its growing fleet and expanding flight operations, US-Bangla Airlines is placing significant emphasis on strengthening its ground support infrastructure. The airline currently operates approximately 590 units of ground service equipment (GSE), with plans to add another 146 units within the next three to four months", the airline said.

Further in the statement, the airline noted that the incoming ground equipment will include "aircraft pushback tractors and tow bars, baggage belt loaders, baggage tractors, passenger boarding stairs, ground power units, air start units, catering trucks, water and lavatory service trucks, along with various other ramp support equipment."

The carrier emphasised that operational efficiency and punctuality depend heavily on modern ground handling gear, trained personnel, and integrated management systems.

"The punctuality and operational efficiency of an airline depend not only on its aircraft but also on modern ground handling equipment, skilled manpower and integrated operational management. Recognising this, US-Bangla Airlines considers the development of adequate ground support facilities an essential part of its long-term growth strategy. The airline is also expanding its ground support capabilities as part of its plan to establish regional hubs in Chattogram and Sylhet," the statement said.

In line with environmental sustainability commitments and the government's Electric Vehicle Industry Development Policy, US-Bangla Airlines plans to deploy 80 electric vehicles for operations at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

"As part of its commitment to environmentally sustainable aviation and in alignment with the Government's Electric Vehicle Industry Development Policy, US-Bangla Airlines has planned to introduce 80 electric vehicles at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. The process of establishing the necessary charging infrastructure for these vehicles is currently underway", it said.

Emphasising the significance of EV charging facilities globally, the airline stated that "Electric vehicle charging facilities are increasingly becoming an integral part of modern airport operations worldwide. Several leading airports across North America, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America and Africa have already established charging infrastructure to support electric ground service vehicles."

Notable examples include John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Los Angeles International Airport, Miami International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport in North America; Amsterdam Schiphol, Frankfurt, Manchester, London Heathrow and Istanbul airports in Europe and neighboring regions; Dubai International, Hamad International in Doha, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah and Riyadh airports in the Middle East; Beijing Capital, Tokyo Narita, Hong Kong, Macau and Seoul airports in East Asia; Singapore Changi, Kuala Lumpur International and Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok in Southeast Asia; Delhi and Bengaluru airports in South Asia; Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney airports in Oceania; Santiago and Bogotá airports in Latin America; and Nairobi and Johannesburg airports in Africa, the statement said.

Once the required infrastructure is in place, the use of electric vehicles in various airport ground operations will create opportunities to reduce dependence on conventional fuel, minimise local carbon emissions and establish a more modern and environmentally sustainable ground operation system, it said.

The Government's ongoing initiatives to modernise the country's aviation sector, including the construction of the third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, improvements in airport infrastructure, development of connectivity and promotion of environmentally sustainable transportation, are creating new opportunities for Bangladesh's aviation industry, it said.

"Working in coordination with these national development initiatives, US-Bangla Airlines is committed to strengthening private-sector investment, expanding operational capabilities and contributing to the transformation of Bangladesh's aviation industry to meet international standards", the statement said. (ANI)

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