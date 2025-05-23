US bars Harvard from enrolling foreign students
US President Donald Trump’s administration has revoked Harvard University’s ability to enrol international students, the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday. The move means Harvard can no longer enrol international students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose...
Advertisement
US President Donald Trump’s administration has revoked Harvard University’s ability to enrol international students, the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday.
The move means Harvard can no longer enrol international students and existing foreign students must transfer or lose their legal status, it said.
“This administration is holding Harvard accountable for fostering violence, antisemitism and coordinating with the CCP on its campus,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement