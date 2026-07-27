US behaving like a mafia gang that does not adhere to any rules: Iran blamed Washington for "current situation" in West Asia

Tehran [Iran], July 27 (ANI): Iran on Monday accused the United States of being responsible for the "current situation" in West Asia, alleging that Washington's conduct with its recent military strikes on the Islamic Republic has been similar to that of a "mafia gang" that does not follow rules or international laws.

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Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said during a press conference that Iran considers the US responsible for the ongoing tensions in the region and criticised Washington's actions, while asserting that Tehran's focus remains on protecting its national interests.

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"The only one to blame for the current situation is America," Baghaei said, as quoted by Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

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He slammed the military aggression by the United States against Iran, referring to multiple attacks against the country, despite the signing of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the hostilities in the region.

"Let's not forget that the United States and the Zionist regime committed military aggression against Iran last year in June, for the second time on March 29, and for the third time on the twenty-first or twenty-second day after the signing of a memorandum of understanding," the spokesperson said, as quoted by IRIB.

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Baghaei further criticised US actions, saying, "America's behaviour has been like a mafia gang that does not adhere to any rules or laws, and we currently have no ceasefire."

Earlier, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump directed the US military to withhold new strikes against Iran on Friday, breaking a 13-day streak of daily air operations.

According to Axios, Trump's order to hold fire came several hours after an Omani delegation arrived in Tehran for negotiations focused on reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Citing two regional sources familiar with the discussions, Axios reported that progress has been made and an agreement between Oman and Iran could be finalised over the weekend.

Trump would then face the decision of whether to accept the proposed deal.

Every afternoon over the past two weeks, military officials presented strike plans that Trump approved for execution within hours. On Friday, despite receiving a similar plan, Trump withheld authorisation and instructed the military not to proceed, Axios reported.

The Iranian spokesperson also commented on tensions involving Ukraine following strikes by Kyiv on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, accusing the Ukrainian government of taking what he described as an illegal and unjustified action.

"The Ukrainian government must be held accountable for its illegal and unjustified action, and this behaviour on the part of Iran will not go unanswered," Baghaei said.

He also claimed that Iran's adversaries had become trapped by their own actions, stating that after five months, "the enemy is trapped in a self-made quagmire."

"After 5 months, the enemy is trapped in a self-made quagmire," Baghaei said.

Reiterating Tehran's position, Baghaei said Iran's approach was guided by national interests.

"We only think about national interests," he said.

This comes as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations, particularly on Iran's nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz.

Its collapse renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the US striking Iranian military and civilian assets, and the Islamic Republic also targeting American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes. However, the US paused its continued military action against the Islamic Republic by refraining from strikes on Friday. (ANI)

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