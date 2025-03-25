Washington, DC [US], March 25 (ANI): A bipartisan bill introduced in the US Congress on Monday seeking to impose sanctions on Pakistan's Army chief, General Asim Munir, for his alleged role in persecuting political opponents, including former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, The Hill reported.

The legislation, titled the "Pakistan Democracy Act," was introduced by Reps. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) and Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) and calls for targeted sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.

The bill mandates that within 180 days, the US government identify individuals involved in political persecution in Pakistan and impose penalties, including visa bans and restrictions on entry into the United States. It explicitly accuses Munir of "knowingly engaging in the wrongful persecution and imprisonment of political opponents" and urges similar action against others complicit in the crackdown.

Advertisement

Wilson has been vocal about his stance on Khan's imprisonment, which he describes as politically motivated. "Mr. Khan is clearly a political prisoner," Wilson told The Hill, reiterating that he had urged the US administration to pressure Pakistan's military leadership through visa bans and other means to restore democracy and secure Khan's release. The bill allows for the removal of sanctions if Pakistan ends military rule, restores civilian-led democracy, and releases all detained political figures.

Khan, who was removed from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, was arrested in August 2023 on corruption charges. His supporters alleged that the charges are politically motivated and orchestrated by the military to prevent his return to power. Lawmakers from both major US parties have repeatedly called for his release, including Reps. Greg Casar (D-Texas), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), and Jack Bergman (R-Mich.).

Advertisement

Richard Grenell, a former Trump administration official, has also expressed support for Khan. In December, he posted on social media platform X: "Watch Pakistan. Their Trump-like leader is in prison on phony charges, and the people have been inspired by the US Red Wave. Stop the political prosecutions around the world!" His post received over 12 million views and was widely shared by Khan's supporters.

Earlier this month, President Trump, in a joint address to Congress, thanked the Pakistani government for aiding in the arrest of an Islamic State (ISIS) member linked to the 2021 Kabul airport attack. Last week, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce declined to comment on Khan's situation, stating that the administration does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs, reported The Hill.

Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the US and a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, was skeptical of Washington taking significant action. "It is unlikely that sanctions would be imposed on Pakistan just to secure the release of a populist but anti-American politician," Haqqani said, referencing Khan's past rhetoric against US policies.

After his removal, Khan repeatedly accused Washington of orchestrating his ouster in collaboration with Pakistan's then-opposition. He claimed the US wanted him gone due to his independent foreign policy and stance against American influence. His rallies were marked by anti-American slogans, framing his removal as an attack on Pakistan's sovereignty. The Biden administration has denied any involvement.

Wilson acknowledged his differences with Khan's views but argued that political disagreements should be addressed democratically. "But political differences should be dealt with at the ballot box," he said.

Michael Kugelman, South Asia director at the Wilson Center, also downplayed the likelihood of sanctions, pointing out the contradiction in Khan's camp calling for US intervention. "For many observers in DC, there is something deeply ironic about Khan supporters blaming the US for Khan's ouster and then calling on it to rescue him," he said. He noted that while Khan's supporters argue this is about reversing interference, that assumption itself is politically charged, as per reports by The Hill.

Haqqani suggested that the lawmakers' push was more about domestic politics than actual concern over Pakistan's internal affairs. "Several members of Congress are unaware of Khan's track record, as some have mistakenly described him as a friend of the US, which he has never claimed to be," he said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)