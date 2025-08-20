"US boots will not be on the ground in Ukraine": White House

Washington, DC [US], August 20 (ANI): US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

Leavitt, during her press briefing, said that other options, however, remain open, including the skies.

"The president has definitively stated US boots will not be on the ground in Ukraine, but we can certainly help in the coordination and perhaps provide other means of security guarantees to our European allies. The president understands that security guarantees are crucial to ensuring a lasting peace. He has directed his national security team to coordinate with our friends in Europe and also to continue to cooperate and discuss these matters with Ukraine and Russia as well," she said.

Upon being asked if the US would provide 'air' as a security option, Leavitt said that it was a possibility.

"It is an option and a possibility. I certainly won't rule out anything as far as military options that the president has at his disposal. I'll let him do that. I can tell you he's ruled out boots on the ground," she said.

Upon being pressed for further details on the security guarantees for Ukraine, she said, "President Trump has directed his team to come up with a framework for these security guarantees that can be acceptable to help ensure a lasting peace and end this war," she said.

On being asked how US President Donald Trump guarantees the non-spending of the taxpayer money to Ukraine, Leavitt said that Trump proposed that NATO purchase the weapons for Ukraine.

"Well, the president is very sensitive to the needs of the American taxpayer. And immediately upon entering office back in January, he made it very clear that we're not going to continue writing blank checks to fund a war very far away, which is why he came up with the very creative solution to have NATO purchase American weaponry, because it is the best in the world. And then to backfill the needs of the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian people and their military. So that's the solution the president has come up with. We'll continue to see that forward. As for any additional sales, I'll have to defer you to the Department of Defense," she said.

Leavitt said that Trump has learnt a lot while solving the war crises, including how to move the ball forward with diplomacy.

"Well, the president has learned a lot, which is part of the reason he opened up this dialogue. the previous administration who oversaw the beginning of this war refused to talk and President Trump has always said in order to learn to move the ball forward with diplomacy and towards peace you have to have open dialogue and so that's why the president has had several conversations by phone and of course an in-person meeting last Friday with President Putin," he said.

Leavitt added that due to Trump, Russia and Ukraine have agreed to talk to each other after several years.

"He has also talked to President Zelenskyy dozens of times, had him here at the White House yesterday, and he's understanding what both sides want. What both sides are going to have to give up, and he has always said that in order to get a good deal, both sides are going to have to walk away a little bit unhappy. So he continues to learn a lot throughout these conversations which is why we've seen progress from both sides and I would also just add when it come comes to learning and moving the ball forward look at how both Russia and Ukraine have actually talked directly for the first time in many years thanks to the efforts of this president and this administration," she said.

Leavitt said that the US is gaining respect on the world stage, as Trump brokered peace on several occasions. She again falsely credited Trump with brokering a peace deal between India and Pakistan.

"Russia and all countries around this world actually respect the United States again, and the president is using the might of American strength to demand that respect from our allies, our friends, our adversaries all around the world. And we've seen that not just lead to progress with Russia and Ukraine, but also we've seen it in the closing of seven global conflicts around the world as well. We've seen it with the release of hostages in Gaza. You've seen it with the end of the conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have resulted in a nuclear war if we had not had a president who believed in the strength and the leverage that comes with the job of being the president of the United States of America," she said.

Leavitt said that the US is willing to help Russia and Ukraine sit down and negotiate.

"Well, look, the president has spoken to both leaders about this and both leaders have expressed a willingness to sit down with each other. Our national security team will help both countries do that. Ultimately, the president has always said that there are areas of disagreement in this war that will have to be discussed and decided upon by these two countries. And so, he wants these two countries to engage in direct diplomacy. He's said that from the very beginning, which is why he's agreeable to the idea of having President Zelenskyy and President Putin get together and I understand accommodations for that meeting are underway," she said.

"There are many options that are being discussed by our national security team right now with both parties," she added. (ANI)

