US cadets who refused vax won't be commissioned

Washington: Three cadets at the US Air Force Academy who have refused the Covid-19 vaccine will not be commissioned as military officers, but will graduate with bachelor's degrees, the academy said. Reuters
Mexico scientists develop tech to clean oil spills
Mexico City: Scientists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico have developed a technique that can clean up oil as well as radioactive substances dumped in the ocean. IANS
Palestinian jailbreakers awarded 5 yrs in prison
Tel Aviv (Israel): An Israeli court on Sunday sentenced six Palestinian inmates to five years in prison for tunneling out of their cell last year and escaping from a high-security facility in the biggest prison break of its kind in decades. AP
Bangkok votes for Guv in 1st poll since ’14 coup
Bangkok: Voters in the Thai capital headed to the polls on Sunday to elect a new Governor in a contest delayed by a military coup in 2014. A record 31 candidates entered the race. AP
