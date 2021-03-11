US cadets who refused vax won't be commissioned

Washington: Three cadets at the US Air Force Academy who have refused the Covid-19 vaccine will not be commissioned as military officers, but will graduate with bachelor's degrees, the academy said. Reuters

Mexico scientists develop tech to clean oil spills

Mexico City: Scientists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico have developed a technique that can clean up oil as well as radioactive substances dumped in the ocean. IANS

Palestinian jailbreakers awarded 5 yrs in prison

Tel Aviv (Israel): An Israeli court on Sunday sentenced six Palestinian inmates to five years in prison for tunneling out of their cell last year and escaping from a high-security facility in the biggest prison break of its kind in decades. AP

Bangkok votes for Guv in 1st poll since ’14 coup

Bangkok: Voters in the Thai capital headed to the polls on Sunday to elect a new Governor in a contest delayed by a military coup in 2014. A record 31 candidates entered the race. AP