US: Cargo plane crashes after takeoff in Louisville, Sean Duffy says "heartbreaking images coming"

Louisville [US], November 5 (ANI): A UPS cargo aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday (local time) evening, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The aircraft, identified as UPS Flight 2976, was en route to Honolulu when it went down around 5:15 pm (local time).

The FAA confirmed that the plane involved was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate.… — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 4, 2025

"This information is preliminary and subject to change," the agency said in a statement, adding that officials from both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were being deployed to the crash site to lead the investigation.

UPS Airlines said it had been notified of an incident involving one of its aircraft. "Updates will be posted," the company said in a post on X.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy expressed grief over the tragedy, sharing "heartbreaking images coming out of Kentucky tonight."

Heartbreaking images coming out of Kentucky tonight. Here’s an update from @FAANews - UPS cargo flight 2976 - Crashed around 5:15 ET after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport en route to Honolulu - The aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-11. Please… pic.twitter.com/yE1Brhv8cQ — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 4, 2025

He added that the FAA and NTSB teams were mobilising to investigate. "Please join me in prayer for the Louisville community and flight crew impacted by this horrific crash," Duffy said.

No immediate details have been released regarding possible casualties or the cause of the crash. Emergency crews remain on site as the investigation continues. (ANI)

