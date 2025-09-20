DT
Home / World / US carries out a strike on Venezuelan ship for trafficking illicit narcotics, killing 3

US carries out a strike on Venezuelan ship for trafficking illicit narcotics, killing 3

ANI
Updated At : 05:45 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], September 20 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said that American forces have carried out a third strike targeting a ship that he claimed was "trafficking illicit narcotics", killing at least three men on board, Al Jazeera reported.

The announcement, late on Friday (local time), came as Venezuela accused the US of waging an "undeclared war" in the Caribbean and called for a United Nations probe into the strikes.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the latest "lethal kinetic strike" took place on his orders in the US Southern Command's "area of responsibility", a region that encompasses 31 countries in South and Central America and the Caribbean, as per Al Jazeera.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was trafficking illicit narcotics, and was transiting along a known narcotrafficking passage en route to poison Americans," Trump said.

"The strike killed 3 male narcoterrorists aboard the vessel, which was in international waters. No US Forces were harmed in this strike."

Trump posted minute-long aerial footage showing side-by-side videos of a vessel - one in colour and one in black and white - that is struck by a projectile as it moves through the water.

The video ends with the vessel seen ablaze in the water. Trump did not offer evidence to back his claim nor say where the vessel departed from and where specifically the strike took place, Al Jazeera reported.

The attack came as the US deployed warships to international waters off Venezuela's coast, backed by F-35 fighters sent to Puerto Rico, in what it calls an anti-drug operation.

It has previously carried out two strikes against alleged drug-smuggling vessels that it claims originated in Venezuela.

On September 2, Trump announced that the US military conducted a strike on a small boat he accused of trafficking drugs for Tren de Aragua, a gang originating from the South American country, killing 11 people, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

