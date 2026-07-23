US CENTCOM "completes" fresh strikes on Iran for 12th consecutive night

Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday (local time) said that it has completed another round of strikes against Iran, marking the 12th consecutive night of operations, as American forces targeted Iranian military infrastructure, including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites and air defence assets.

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In a statement, CENTCOM said, "At 10:30 p.m. ET on July 22, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces completed another round of strikes against Iran for the 12th consecutive night."

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"U.S. forces struck Iranian military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defense assets. The strikes further degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels," the statement added.

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CENTCOM said that US forces have targeted dozens of Iranian military sites on land this month while resuming the naval blockade against Iran after the collapse of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed last month between the two sides.

"As of today, CENTCOM has redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled one to prevent ships from entering or departing Iranian ports," it said.

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The US military command added that more than 50,000 American service members are operating across the Middle East and remain "highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready."

Earlier, CENTCOM said in a post on X that US forces had begun additional strikes against Iranian military targets "at the Commander in Chief's direction."

"At 5:30 p.m. ET today, U.S. forces began launching more strikes against Iranian military targets at the Commander in Chief's direction. The mission will continue to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters," CENTCOM said.

As it happened, Iranian state media reported casualties and damage following the US missile strikes in several areas across Iran.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the Deputy Governor of Khuzestan said that two people were killed and 11 others injured in a missile attack on the Shalamcheh border area.

The official also said that a location near the city of Andimeshk was targeted in a missile strike, while another attack was reported around Ahvaz, Ramshir and the Shalamcheh passenger terminal area.

Iranian officials also reported that a point in Bushehr province was hit by a missile strike, and explosions were heard in areas including Sirik County.

This comes as tensions between Iran and the United States escalated after the collapse of the 14-point MoU, signed last month, aimed at ending the hostilities between the two sides and opening the pathway for further negotiations, particularly on Iran's nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz.

Its collapse renewed the conflict in West Asia, with the US striking Iranian military and civilian assets, and the Islamic Republic also targeting American bases across the Gulf in retaliatory strikes. (ANI)

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