Home / World / US Chamber of Commerce expresses concern over H-1B visa fee hike

US Chamber of Commerce expresses concern over H-1B visa fee hike

ANI
Updated At : 08:45 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
Washington, DC [US], September 21 (ANI): The US Chamber of Commerce has expressed concern over the Trump Administration's H-1B Executive Order, warning of its impact on employees, their families and employers.

"We're concerned about the impact on employees, their families, and employers. We're working with the Administration and our members to understand the full implications and the best path forward," the Chamber said in a statement on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) signed an Executive Order raising the fee for companies sponsoring H-1B applicants to USD 100,000.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) clarified that the fee will only apply to new applications filed after September 21, and not to petitions already submitted.

"This proclamation only applies prospectively to petitions that have not yet been filed. The proclamation does not apply to aliens who: are the beneficiaries of petitions that were filed prior to the effective date of the proclamation, are the beneficiaries of currently approved petitions, or are in possession of validly issued H-1B non-immigrant visas," USCIS Director Joseph B Edlow said in a memorandum on Saturday.

House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the same, adding that the fee is a one-time charge, not an annual levy.

"To be clear: This is NOT an annual fee. It's a one-time fee that applies only to the petition. This applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders," Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X.

She also informed that the fee will not be charged on H-1B visa holders who are currently outside of the country.

"Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged $100,000 to re-enter. H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would; whatever ability they have to do that is not impacted by yesterday's proclamation," she said.

She further said that the fee hike on H-1B visas will be applied in the upcoming lottery cycle.

With 71-72 per cent of H-1B visas going to Indians, the move has sparked concerns about its effects on Indian tech professionals and remittances.

The Indian government has advised all its Missions/ Posts to extend all possible help to Indian nationals who are travelling back to the US in the next 24 hours or so.

The government said on Saturday that the full implications of the US decision to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa applications are being studied by all concerned, including the Indian industry, and that the measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families.

In a statement regarding restrictions to the US H1B visa programme, the Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said the industry in both India and the US has a stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward.

"The Government has seen reports related to the proposed restrictions on the US H1B visa program. The full implications of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry, which has already put out an initial analysis clarifying some perceptions related to the H1B program," the statement said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

