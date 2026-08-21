US: Charter plane with eight aboard crashes in Alaska

Alaska [US], August 21 (ANI): A small plane with eight people onboard crashed in a remote part of western Alaska on Thursday, ABC News reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.

Advertisement

The Cessna 441, which took off from Anchorage earlier Thursday, was headed toward Cape Newenham when it crashed about 12:15 p.m. local time, according to the FAA.

Advertisement

The flight was headed to the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar site.

Advertisement

While there was no immediate update on the condition of people aboard the flight, Alaska's Governor Mike Dunleavy, in a Facebook post, said that the Alaska National Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation.

On the news of the plane crash, senior Alaskan senator Lisa Murkowski said in a post on X, "I join Alaskans in condolences as we learn of the plane crash in Cape Newenham today. I've traveled extensively with Security Aviation throughout Alaska, and have met many of their experienced pilots. I appreciate the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, Alaska State Troopers, and the Rescue Coordination Center for responding to the site. Alaska is praying for those on board, their loved ones, and the team at Security Aviation."

Advertisement

I join Alaskans in condolences as we learn of the plane crash in Cape Newenham today. I’ve traveled extensively with Security Aviation throughout Alaska, and have met many of their experienced pilots. I appreciate the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, Alaska State Troopers, and the Rescue… — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) August 21, 2026

According to ABC News, the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)