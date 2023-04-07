US, China deploy aircraft carriers in Taiwan Strait

PTI

Beijing, April 6

China and the US flexed their naval might by deploying aircraft carriers in a rare showdown in the Taiwan Strait, the narrow channel that separates the Chinese mainland from Taiwan, as Beijing fumed over US House Speaker’s meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Washington.

Threat to democracy We again find ourselves in a world where democracy is threatened and urgency of keeping the beacon of freedom shining cannot be understated. — Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwan President

The Taiwanese Defence Ministry said a Chinese naval fleet led by the Shandong aircraft carrier passed through the Bashi Channel — which runs between the island and the Philippines — before reaching waters southeast of Taiwan.

The carrier was heading to its first manoeuvres in the western Pacific, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

Taiwan’s Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier was positioned some 400 nautical miles (740.8km) off eastern Taiwan. “We can’t say for sure if (the Nimitz) was there because of the Shandong, but it could be something related to the way it was there,” the Post reported. Tsai’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took place against the backdrop of repeated warnings from Beijing to Washington.