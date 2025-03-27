US congratulates Bangladesh on National Day

Washington, DC [US], March 27 (ANI): The United States has extended its congratulations to the people of Bangladesh as they celebrate their National Day, according to an official press release by the US State Department.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a press statement recognising the occasion, saying, "On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Bangladesh as they celebrate their day of independence on March 26."

He noted that this year's celebration comes at a crucial juncture, stating, "This celebration comes at a pivotal point in Bangladesh's history, as the Interim Government prepares the nation for elections that will allow the people of Bangladesh to choose the path forward for their nation."

With the upcoming elections holding great significance, he emphasised the importance of a fair and transparent democratic process that upholds the will of the people.

Rubio reaffirmed US support for Bangladesh's democratic progress and long-term development, underscoring the country's role in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The United States supports Bangladesh in its journey toward a bright and democratic future," he stated in the press release.

He also highlighted Washington's commitment to further strengthening cooperation, stating, "We look forward to continuing our partnership promoting economic development and regional security in the Indo-Pacific."

As Bangladesh marks this milestone, Rubio extended his best wishes, stating, "I extend my warm regards to its people and reaffirm the United States' commitment to working together to make both our nations safer, stronger, and more prosperous." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)