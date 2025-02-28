DT
PT
Home / World / US Consulate General calls on Assam Governor; talks on state's economy, tourism

US Consulate General calls on Assam Governor; talks on state's economy, tourism

The Consulate General of the US in Kolkata, Kathy Giles Diaz, on Thursday made a courtesy call to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati and talked about a range of issues including the state's economy, its tourism and the rich cultural heritage.
ANI
Updated At : 07:01 AM Feb 28, 2025 IST
Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): The Consulate General of the US in Kolkata, Kathy Giles Diaz, on Thursday made a courtesy call to Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati and talked about a range of issues including the state's economy, its tourism and the rich cultural heritage.

Governor Acharya drew the attention of the Envoy to Assam's robust growth in tourism and other sectors.

He also highlighted the joint efforts of the State government and the Government of India to create a conducive environment for foreign investments.

The Governor acknowledging the envoy's presence in the Advantage Assam 2.0 event said that it reflected US and Assam's bonds of friendship and shared interests. During the discussion, the Governor, pointing out at the large people, including students from the North East, travel to the US every year, requested the envoy for establishing an office of the US Consulate in Guwahati.

Moreover, the Governor also requested the creation of a U.S. Information Service (USIS) Library in Guwahati.

Kathy Giles Diaz spoke highly of Assam's natural resources and its skilled, energetic population. She also expressed the need for increased student exchange and academic programmes between Assam and the US.

Governor Acharya also requested Diaz to visit Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its majestic wildlife and scenic beauty.

Kathy Giles Diaz was accompanied by Tinku Roy, Political Affairs Specialist from the US Consulate General, Kolkata. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

