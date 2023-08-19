US court denies Tahawwur Rana's plea against extradition

Washington: A US court has denied the writ of habeas corpus filed by Tahawwur Rana, paving the way for his extradition to India in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case. PTI
New Covid-causing variant detected in US
Washington: The US CDC has said it is tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes Covid. The lineage, named BA.2.86, has been detected in the US, Denmark and Israel. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani