US court denies Tahawwur Rana's plea against extradition

Washington: A US court has denied the writ of habeas corpus filed by Tahawwur Rana, paving the way for his extradition to India in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks case. PTI

New Covid-causing variant detected in US

Washington: The US CDC has said it is tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes Covid. The lineage, named BA.2.86, has been detected in the US, Denmark and Israel. Reuters

