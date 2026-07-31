US court sentences Indian student from Canada in multimillion-dollar fraud targeting senior citizens

An Indian man, who had been studying in Canada on a student visa, has been sentenced to prison in the United States for his role in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme that targeted elderly Americans, US authorities said.

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“Brad D Schimel, First Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on July 27, 2026, United States District Judge Brett Ludwig sentenced Roshan Shah, (age 22) to 48 months’ imprisonment for conspiring to commit money laundering,” the website of United States Attorney’s office reads.

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Court documents said Shah was part of a fraud network that deceived victims into believing they had become targets of financial scams and needed to hand over their gold so that the gold could be kept in a safe box in Washington, DC. Victims were falsely told that if they failed to do so, they risked losing all their money.

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According to the US Department of Justice, Shah had been studying in Canada on a student visa before entering the United States on a visitor visa.

Investigators said Shah travelled across several US states to collect cash and gold from victims. He was part of a larger conspiracy in which accomplices based in India contacted victims by phone and falsely claimed that their identities had been used to commit serious crimes.

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“Co-conspirators in India called victims and convinced them that their identities had been used to commit crimes. The victims were led to believe they had to surrender cash or gold to a federal agent, impersonated by Shah, for safekeeping,” the court documents stated.

Shah was arrested in 2025 after attempting to collect gold from victims in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

“According to court records, Shah is a citizen of India who was attending college in Canada on a student visa. He entered the United States on a visitor visa to collect fraud proceeds,” the US Attorney’s Office said.

Authorities did not disclose the Canadian province where Shah was studying or the educational institution he attended.

Officials did not specify the province in Canada where Shah was living or the post-secondary institution where he was a student.

Officials said Shah collected more than US$3.7 million from 15 victims across multiple US states.

At sentencing, Judge Ludwig underscored the gravity of Shah’s offences and the devastating impact they had on largely elderly and vulnerable victims.

“This case highlights the danger faced by Americans from fraudsters both here and overseas,” said First Assistant US Attorney Brad D. Schimel.

“This conviction and sentence are the result of the intensive efforts of federal law enforcement working closely with the US Attorney’s Office to combat the scourge of fraud targeting our seniors. This case should serve as a reminder that we will continue to devote substantial resources to fighting fraud, holding scammers accountable, and protecting Americans from these schemes,” said HSI Wisconsin Assistant Special Agent in Charge Eric Rice.

The case was jointly investigated by the US Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and the New Berlin Police Department.