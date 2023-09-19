 US ‘deeply concerned’ by Canadian PM’s allegations against India on killing of Sikh separatist leader : The Tribune India

  • World
  • US ‘deeply concerned’ by Canadian PM’s allegations against India on killing of Sikh separatist leader

US ‘deeply concerned’ by Canadian PM’s allegations against India on killing of Sikh separatist leader

Urges New Delhi to ‘cooperate’ with Canberra in the investigation of the incident

US ‘deeply concerned’ by Canadian PM’s allegations against India on killing of Sikh separatist leader

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Washington, September 19

The US on Tuesday said it is “deeply concerned” about the allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on India’s involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in Surrey, and urged New Delhi to “cooperate” with Canberra in the investigation of the incident.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and one of India’s most-wanted terrorists who carried a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen outside a gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on June 18.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau on Monday alleged the involvement of “agents of the Indian government” in the killing, claims outrightly rejected by New Delhi as “absurd” and “motivated”.

“We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by PM Trudeau yesterday. We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners,” a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

“It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice. We urge the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation and ensure that those responsible are held to account,” the spokesperson said in response to a question.

“Over the past number of weeks, Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said Monday in a speech to the House of Commons.

After Trudeau’s remarks in Parliament, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly confirmed that she has ordered the expulsion of “a senior Indian diplomat”.

Reacting sharply to the allegations and Joly’s remarks, India on Tuesday rejected Trudeau’s claims, calling them “absurd and motivated”.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also asked a Canadian diplomat to leave India within the next five days.

“The decision (to expel a Canadian diplomat) reflects the Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities,” the MEA said in New Delhi.

#Canada #Justin Trudeau #Sikhs #United States of America USA #Washington

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

2
Punjab

India-Canada row: What are the implications and at stake for Sikhs

3
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

4
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

5
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

6
Punjab

India rejects Canada's big charge on Sikh activist Nijjar killing

7
Diaspora

The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval

8
Entertainment

Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging at home

9
Punjab

Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

10
Punjab

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Don't Miss

View All
India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager
Trending

At 4 feet 3 inches, Sikh boy sets Guinness world record for longest hair on male teenager

Top News

Canada not looking to ‘provoke’ India, says PM Trudeau; urges New Delhi to take killing of separatist Sikh leader seriously

'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi amid row over separatist leader's killing

Trudeau's comments come hours after Canada and India expelle...

Canada updates travel advisory to India, urges citizens to avoid visiting J-K, Manipur, Assam

Canada updates travel advisory to India; urges citizens to avoid visiting J-K, Manipur, Assam

‘Avoid all travel to areas within 10 km of border with Pakis...

Govt lists women’s reservation bill for introduction in Lok Sabha

First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women

Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

India summons the Canadian High Commissioner

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

9 separatist outfits supporting terror groups have bases in Canada; India’s deportation requests ignored: Officials

They said that pro-Khalistani outfits such as World Sikh Org...


Cities

View All

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 minor brothers die of snakebite in Tarn Taran

2 new CIA staff police stations come up, to help check crime

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Sanitation, stray menace, waterlogging need attention in Ward number 51

Remove encroachments from Ranjit Avenue area: High Court to AIT

CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

CBI arrests CA in Chandigarh on bribery charge

Biomining on, waste only on 7 acres now

Traffic Mgmt System: 10 lakh traffic challans issued in 17 months

Chandigarh's IAF Heritage Centre expansion plans hit maintenance hurdle

Former PGI doctor held for 'raping' staff nurse

When women can be posted in Siachen, men can also work as nurses in Army: Delhi High Court

When women can be posted in Siachen, men can also work as nurses in Army: Delhi High Court

Speeding car kills 2, including policeman, in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar

DUSU Elections: Promises galore in student bodies’ manifestos

2 brothers held with Rs 1-crore heroin

Man shoots self dead at home in south Delhi

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Work on plugging 250-ft breach in advance bundh nears completion

Traffic violators greeted with roses by Jalandhar police, requested to obey rules

Trader shot dead in Phagwara

Man held for snatching cash, mobile

6 booked for murder bid, rioting

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.51 crore cash, gold ornaments

Ludhiana police crack robbery case in 5 days; recover Rs 3.5 crore in cash, gold ornaments

Juvenile among four held in double murder case in Ludhiana

Ex-Akali minister Jagdish Singh Garcha, wife drugged, residence robbed in Ludhiana

Rs 1,000-crore push to infra development in Ludhiana district

Local actor rises to fame as Punjabi film ‘Dear Jassi’ wins award at Toronto International Film Festival

Patiala soldier Pardeep Singh’s last rites performed in native village; was killed in Ananatnag Operation

Patiala soldier Pardeep Singh cremated with full military honours; was killed in Ananatnag Operation

Girl student’s death: Punjabi University protest suspended after Patiala admn assures pupils of probe

Sans helmet, Sikh student barred from skating event in Patiala; SGPC takes notice

Patiala: Mata Kaushalya Hospital to be Punjab’s first model facility, says minister

ASI restores ‘samadh’ of 1780s in Patiala's Army area