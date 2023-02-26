US: ‘Deeply concerned’ over Chinese loans to countries in India’s vicinity

Washington, February 25

US Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu on Friday said the US is deeply concerned that Chinese loans to countries in India’s immediate neighbourhood may be used for coercive leverage.

Lu was addressing a special press briefing previewing Secretary Antony Blinken’s upcoming travel to India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan.

“Concerning Chinese loans to countries in India’s immediate neighbourhood, we are deeply concerned that loans may be used for coercive leverage. And we are talking to India, talking to countries of the region about how we help countries to make their own decisions and not decisions that might be compelled by any outside partner, including China,” Lu replied to a question on Chinese loans to Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Blinken will on March 1 travel to New Delhi to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, which will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, gender equality and women’s empowerment, the US State Department recently said. — ANI

