DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / US Defence Secy Hegseth embarks on first Indo-Pacific tour

US Defence Secy Hegseth embarks on first Indo-Pacific tour

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth departed on Sunday (local time) for his first Indo-Pacific in his current role, with stops in Hawaii, Guam, Philippines, and Japan.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:41 PM Mar 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington DC [US], March 24 (ANI): US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth departed on Sunday (local time) for his first Indo-Pacific in his current role, with stops in Hawaii, Guam, Philippines, and Japan.

Hegseth said that the Indo-Pacific is a priority theatre for the US.

In a post on X, he said, "Wheels up from Washington DC--out to the US Indo-Pacific Command AO for the first time as Secretary of Defence. The Indo-Pacific is our priority theater, and we're strengthening our deterrence, readiness, and alliances. We will lead with strength, resolve, and purpose."

Advertisement

As per a statement by the US Department of Defence, Hegseth during his visit will meet senior US military and civilian leadership and participate in a series of bilateral meetings. These engagements will drive ongoing efforts to strengthen our alliances and partnerships toward our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As part of his first official visit to the region, Hegseth will first travel to Hawaii to meet with civilian and military leaders from the US Indo-Pacific Command. From there, Hegseth will travel to Guam, where he is expected to tour the military facilities and receive capabilities briefs. Next, he will travel to the Philippines, where he will advance security objectives with Philippine leaders and meet with US and Philippine forces. In Japan, Hegseth will participate in a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and will later meet with Japanese leaders and U.S. military forces. And as always, the Secretary looks forward to some great PT (physical training) with the troops!

Advertisement

Hegseth's trip comes as the United States builds on unprecedented cooperation with like-minded countries to strengthen regional security.

Earlier, Hegseth met Department of Government Efficiency Head Elon Musk at the Pentagon.

"Amazing visit with Elon Musk at the Pentagon today. He is a patriot, and I look forward to continuing our work together. With Elon and DOGE we are ensuring our Military continues to be the greatest fighting force the world has ever known." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper