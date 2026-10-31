US delegation expected in Doha for direct Iran talks after reported breakthrough: Reports

Doha [Qatar], October 31 (ANI): An American delegation is expected to join Iranian officials for direct talks in Doha following a reported breakthrough in indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran, The Times of Israel reported, citing the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

According to the report, citing sources close to mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan, the two sides have reached an understanding on preliminary measures concerning Iran's nuclear programme, navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and financial incentives for Tehran. China and Russia are also reportedly expected to serve as guarantors of any agreement.

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The reported progress follows more than 12 hours of discussions between Qatari mediators and Iranian officials in Tehran on Friday, aimed at restarting direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran and preventing a renewed outbreak of war, according to Axios.

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Citing diplomatic sources, Axios reported that the discussions were held amid growing concerns over a possible US military operation against Iran following the November 3 midterm elections. The talks are set to continue in Doha on Saturday.

A diplomatic source told Axios that Qatari mediators remained in regular contact with the White House during Friday's discussions.

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"There was positive progress. Talks are still ongoing in an effort to unlock a deal between the US and Iran," the source said.

Qatar is pushing both sides to agree on a series of reciprocal steps that could be implemented over a few days, paving the way for the resumption of direct negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme and other issues.

However, differences over the conditions for restarting negotiations have continued to complicate the diplomatic efforts.

According to a US official cited by Axios, the Trump administration wants Iran to make nuclear concessions as a condition for resuming talks, while Tehran has demanded that Washington first lift its naval blockade, release frozen funds and allow it to sell oil.

Qatari mediators are also seeking to persuade Iran to allow United Nations inspectors to visit its bombed nuclear sites as a confidence-building measure, in return for possible sanctions relief from Washington.

Meanwhile, a preliminary draft framework for US-Iran negotiations proposes transferring Iran's highly enriched uranium stockpile to an agreed third country or reducing its enrichment level, while reopening the Strait of Hormuz to international maritime traffic within seven days of an initial understanding, Al Arabiya English reported.

According to Al Arabiya English, which exclusively obtained the draft's key points, China could potentially act as a guarantor for the implementation and sustainability of any agreement.

The framework also proposes holding direct US-Iran negotiations in Doha instead of Istanbul.

Under the proposed arrangement, Iran's measures on its nuclear programme and maritime security would be matched by US steps to ease sanctions, blockades and economic restrictions.

An independent verification mechanism would assess compliance before each phase of implementation, ensuring that neither side makes substantial concessions without corresponding, independently verifiable commitments.

The draft also proposes a dispute-resolution mechanism involving mediators and guarantor parties to address delays or violations and prevent renewed military escalation, according to the news platform.

Meanwhile, divisions reportedly persist within US President Donald Trump's administration over the next course of action.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are highly sceptical about the possibility of reaching a nuclear agreement with the current Iranian regime and favour further weakening it, including through additional strikes, a US official told Axios.

In contrast, Vice President JD Vance and Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are in favour of resuming negotiations. Trump, however, remains sceptical about whether Tehran would accept an agreement meeting his expectations.

"There are talks. They want to talk. They keep talking. ...We have time, frankly. It's a war, but it is not a typical war," Trump told reporters on Friday.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is leading the administration's economic pressure campaign, dubbed "Operation Economic Outcast", is also among the senior officials urging Trump to allow the initiative to continue rather than rush into renewed military action, Axios reported.

Regional countries, including Egypt, Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, have also been pressing Iran to resume negotiations before the US midterm elections, according to a regional source cited by Axios.

The diplomatic push comes amid concerns that a renewed conflict could trigger widespread destruction across Iran and the Gulf region, further worsening the global energy crisis.

Iran has threatened to retaliate against any US strikes on its energy infrastructure by targeting oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.

According to Axios, any renewed US military operation against Iran would be conducted jointly with Israel, with Tehran likely to respond through missile strikes. Hezbollah could also launch attacks against Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly lobbying Trump to launch a joint military operation against Iran immediately after the US midterm elections, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the diplomatic efforts. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)