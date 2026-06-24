US delegation leaves from Vanijya Bhawan after meeting Indian negotiators amid interim deal discussions

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): A delegation led by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer left from Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday after meeting with the Indian negotiators amid ongoing discussions on an interim deal and the broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which was originally launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

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Earlier on Tuesday, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met in New Delhi on Tuesday to advance negotiations on the Interim Agreement.

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The official account of the U.S. Embassy in India stated that it remains focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both nations.

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According to the official account on X, the high-level meeting at Vanijya Bhawan focused on moving forward with both the interim deal and a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Ambassador Greer was accompanied by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, and a senior American trade delegation for the high-stakes discussions.

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"@USTradeRep Jamieson Greer and Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry @PiyushGoyal met in New Delhi today to advance negotiations on the Interim Agreement launched by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi. The United States remains focused on securing a fair, reciprocal trade deal that opens markets for American exporters and delivers benefits to both nations," it said.

Additionally, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also held discussions with a delegation led by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New Delhi on Tuesday, as both sides exchanged views on strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation with a focus on new growth opportunities and deeper commercial engagement.

The US Embassy in India said the US-India trade partnership is a "win-win for both", noting that stronger ties create American manufacturing jobs while supporting India's growth as the world's largest democracy.

"From energy security to tech talent exchanges, we're building the future together," it posted on X.

The high-level discussions are focused on the Interim Agreement, part of broader Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said last week that the interim bilateral trade pact talks had seen significant progress.

"With the United States, we have made significant progress already on the conclusion of an interim free trade bilateral trade agreement," Misri said after the G7 summit, adding that Greer's visit to New Delhi would drive trade deliberations forward.

India remains engaged with the US on proposed tariff measures under Section 301 proceedings while simultaneously working toward finalising a bilateral trade framework.

Following his meetings in India, Greer will travel to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to discuss fair, balanced and reciprocal trade with his counterparts there, the USTR said. (ANI)

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