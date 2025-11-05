US: Democrats urge Trump to end "Republican-led govt shutdown", seek bipartisan talks

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): Top Democratic leaders in the US Congress have written to President Donald Trump, calling for an immediate bipartisan meeting to end the ongoing "Republican-led federal government shutdown" and to address what they termed a "Republican healthcare crisis".

In a joint letter signed by the US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Democratic Leader Charles E Schumer, the lawmakers urged President Trump to take decisive action to restore government operations and work across party lines to resolve the healthcare impasse.

"Dear President Trump: We write to demand a bipartisan meeting of legislative leaders to end the GOP shutdown of the federal government and decisively address the Republican healthcare crisis," the letter stated.

Reaffirming their readiness for dialogue, the Democratic leaders emphasised their willingness to engage directly with the president to find a path forward.

"Democrats stand ready to meet with you face to face, anytime and anyplace. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the letter concluded.

The appeal from Jeffries and Schumer comes amid mounting pressure on the White House to resolve the budget stalemate, which has led to widespread disruptions in government services and furloughs for federal employees.

According to The Hill, Washington's protracted budget standoff reached an unfortunate milestone on Wednesday, entering its 36th day --the longest government shutdown in US history.

The record-breaking impasse was no accident but the result of a convergence of factors, including partisan brinkmanship, ideological divides, and deep political mistrust, that have kept both parties entrenched in their positions for weeks.

The deadlock has cast a shadow over Capitol Hill, leaving lawmakers exasperated, congressional staffers unpaid, and morale at an all-time low, even by the standards of previous shutdowns, as reported by The Hill.

Although there are tentative signs of movement in the Senate, hopes for a resolution remain fragile, with any potential deal still uncertain as the economic fallout continues to worsen.

According to The Hill, though several factors have contributed to the ongoing government shutdown, insiders say President Trump's decision to stay on the sidelines has been the single biggest reason behind the record-breaking impasse.

While Trump met with bipartisan leaders at the White House on September 29, just two days before the shutdown began, his attention has since turned largely to foreign policy, including two overseas visits. He has refused to negotiate with Democrats until the government is fully reopened, The Hill reported. (ANI)

