Dhaka [Bangladesh], April 3 (ANI): US Deputy National Security Advisor Alex N Wong held a telephone conversation Wednesday evening with the Bangladesh Chief Adviser's High Representative Dr Khalilur Rahman, Chief Adviser's Press Wing said in a statement.

"The two officials discussed a broad range of matters of mutual interest and agreed to remain in contact. This is the highest level contact so far between the new US administration and the Interim Government of Bangladesh," it added.

The US also approved USD73 million for financial assistance for Rohingya refugees.

"The US government recently confirmed the provision of $73 million in new financial aid for Rohingya refugees. The US is the largest provider of aid to the Rohingya refugees. It has contributed nearly $2.4 billion since 2017 and has been providing the United Nations with emergency food and nutrition support," the statement said.

"The United States also decided to recognise women student protest leaders of Bangladesh from the July uprising with the prestigious Madeleine Albright Honorary Group Award," the statement said.

Earlier, the US extended its wishes to the people of Bangladesh as they celebrated their National Day.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a press statement recognising the occasion, saying, "On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Bangladesh as they celebrate their day of independence on March 26."

He noted that this year's celebration comes at a crucial juncture, stating, "This celebration comes at a pivotal point in Bangladesh's history, as the Interim Government prepares the nation for elections that will allow the people of Bangladesh to choose the path forward for their nation."

Rubio reaffirmed US support for Bangladesh's democratic progress and long-term development, underscoring the country's role in maintaining stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The United States supports Bangladesh in its journey toward a bright and democratic future," he stated in the press release.

He also highlighted Washington's commitment to further strengthening cooperation, stating, "We look forward to continuing our partnership promoting economic development and regional security in the Indo-Pacific."

As Bangladesh marked this milestone, Rubio extended his best wishes and stated, "I extend my warm regards to its people and reaffirm the United States' commitment to working together to make both our nations safer, stronger, and more prosperous." (ANI)

