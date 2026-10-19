US-designated terrorist Sarwar dies in Lahore

Muhammad Sarwar, designated as a global terrorist by the US Treasury Department, died in Pakistan’s Lahore on Sunday.

“Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) Punjab president Muhammad Sarwar has passed away. He was on his way from home to the mosque to offer prayers when he collapsed and died,” a PMML spokesperson said. The exact cause of his death has not been specified by PMML. However, a TV channel reported that Sarwar died “due to a head injury sustained after falling down the stairs”.

Advertisement

The PMML is a political offshoot of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Saeed has been in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2019 in multiple terror financing cases, as per officials.