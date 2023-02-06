 US downs Chinese ‘surveillance’ balloon : The Tribune India

US downs Chinese ‘surveillance’ balloon

Mission launched to recover all equipment from debris | China expresses strong dissatisfaction

US downs Chinese 'surveillance' balloon

An F-22 fighter jet downs the balloon over Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina. AP/PTI



Washington, February 5

After shooting down a Chinese surveillance balloon in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina, the US has launched a mission to recover all the equipment from the debris while China expressed its strong dissatisfaction towards America’s use of force against its civilian unmanned airship and warned of repercussions.

At the direction of President Joe Biden, the US military at 2.39 pm EST shot down the Chinese surveillance balloon in the Atlantic Ocean, some six miles away from the US shores in South Carolina, with no damage to the life and properties of Americans, a senior defence official told reporters in Washington.

Fighter aircraft from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia inspired a single missile into the balloon causing it to crash into the ocean within the US territorial airspace, said the official, adding that as of now there are no indications that any people including US military personnel, civilian aircraft or maritime vessels were harmed in any way.

“I told them to shoot it down,” Biden told reporters in Hagerstown, Maryland. “On Wednesday, when I was briefed on the balloon, I ordered the Pentagon to shoot it down as soon as possible,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Beijing reacting to the downing of the balloon expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposition towards the US use of force to attack China’s civilian unmanned airship, state-run Xinhua news agency cited a statement from Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying on Sunday.

“The US insisting on the use of force is an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice. China will resolutely uphold the relevant company’s legitimate rights and interests, at the same time, reserving the right to take further actions in response,” said the Foreign Ministry statement.

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that at the direction of President Biden, fighter aircraft assigned to US Northern Command successfully brought down the high altitude surveillance balloon launched by and belonging to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) over the water off the coast of South Carolina in US airspace.

“The balloon, which was being used by the PRC was brought down above US territorial waters,” Austin said in a statement. — PTI

Told them to shoot it down: Biden

  • “I told them to shoot it down,” said Joe Biden
  • An F-22 fighter aircraft from Langley air force base fired a missile into the balloon
  • Balloon crashed into the ocean within US territorial airspace, said an official
  • No military personnel, civilian aircraft or maritime vessels harmed, as per official reports

