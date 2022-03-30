US eases Covid travel guidelines for India

Washington, March 29
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department eased government Covid travel ratings for India and some other countries on Monday.
The CDC said it had changed its travel recommendation for India to "Level 1: Low" from "Level 3: High", which urges unvaccinated Americans to avoid travel to those locations.
It also lowered Chad, Guinea and Namibia to "Level 1". — Reuters
