DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / US Embassy in India extends New Year wishes, welcomes 2026 to "celebrate strong partnership between" both nations

US Embassy in India extends New Year wishes, welcomes 2026 to "celebrate strong partnership between" both nations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:50 PM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): The US Embassy in India on Thursday extended New Year greetings as it welcomed 2026, highlighting the strong and growing partnership between New Delhi and Washington.

Advertisement

Extending the greeting in a post on X, the embassy said that the two countries look forward to further strengthening ties in the coming year, advancing with "shared prosperity, safety, and opportunity for our people".

Advertisement

"Happy New Year! As we welcome 2026, we celebrate the strong partnership between the United States and India. We look forward to working together to make our partnership even stronger--advancing shared prosperity, safety, and opportunity for our people," the post read.

Advertisement

The message reflects the continued emphasis on deepening cooperation across key areas, including economic growth, security, innovation, and people-to-people ties.

Across the world, the New Year 2026 was welcomed with fireworks, prayers and public gatherings.

Advertisement

Cities, towns and religious centres witnessed celebrations as people marked the occasion with family and friends.

India and the US enjoy a comprehensive global strategic partnership that spans nearly all areas of human endeavour, driven by shared democratic values, convergence of interests on a range of issues, and vibrant people-to-people contacts.

Both nations are also part of many significant multilateral forums, including the QUAD, a four-nation strategic grouping that also includes Japan and Australia, formed to promote a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump held a New Year's bash at his Florida resort on Wednesday (local time). When he was asked about his wish for the New Year, he said he wanted peace on Earth, according to Fox News.

In his address to the gala, the US President praised his government and claimed that the US was back and strong.

"We're taking in hundreds of millions of dollars in tariffs," the President said.

"We're doing great as a country. We're back. We're strong. I didn't think it could happen this fast. It's happening faster than anybody thought possible," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts