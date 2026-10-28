US Embassy in India highlights Rubio’s "one of the strongest relationships in the world" remark on India-US ties

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The US Embassy in India on Wednesday highlighted US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks on the future of India-US ties, expressing confidence that the relationship between the two countries would become one of the strongest in the world over the next five years.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India shared an excerpt from an exclusive interview with Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with India Today, focusing on the future of bilateral ties.

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“One of the strongest relationships in the world,” the US Embassy said in its post, highlighting Rubio’s remarks on the India-US partnership.

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“One of the strongest relationships in the world.” @SecRubio and @USAmbIndia on the future of U.S.-India ties in an exclusive interview with @IndiaToday. Read more: https://t.co/TP7Mstj1lP https://t.co/7B8BJzucCT — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) October 28, 2026

During the interview released on Wednesday, Rubio was asked to rate the India-US relationship on a scale of one to 10, with 10 representing a perfect partnership, and explain his assessment.

"I wouldn’t put a number, I would say it’s a very important relationship. Obviously, it’s two big, important countries. We’ve worked together for a very long time. We have a lot of common interests, and we have a history of working together," Rubio said.

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Highlighting India's progress in areas relevant to Washington's strategic priorities, he said, "And I think India’s progressing so fast on so many areas that are important to the national security and national interest of the United States."

Calling the partnership logical, Rubio said the relationship was as strong as it had ever been and expressed confidence in its future.

"It’s a logical partnership. So, I don’t know about one to 10. I would say it is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think in five years, we’ll look back and say it’s one of the strongest relationships in the world," he added.

This highlight on the bilateral ties between India and the US comes as Rubio concluded his visit to India on October 21, following engagements in Mumbai. His visit took place amid efforts by New Delhi and Washington to strengthen their strategic partnership, advance negotiations on a proposed bilateral trade agreement and expand energy cooperation.

Earlier on October 20, at the Freedom 250 reception in Mumbai, Rubio observed that while Washington and New Delhi would not see eye to eye on every matter, their shared fundamental interests hold the capacity to influence geopolitics, economics, trade and commerce for decades to come.

“No two nations on Earth will ever be perfectly aligned on every issue, and there will be times and points of disagreement,” Rubio stated.

“But on the core issues that matter, the core issues that define the national interests of both India and the United States, the alignment between our countries is extraordinary,” he added.

Rubio underscored that the collaboration carries immense weight given the demographic and economic magnitude of the two powers, characterising India as a country nearing a population of 1.5 billion alongside the United States as the planet's largest economy.

He noted that the two countries possess a distinct prospect to contribute towards authoring the history of the 21st century by collaborating closely on matters destined to dictate tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Rubio also revealed that the India-US trade deal is “incredibly close”, indicating that finalisation is anticipated shortly.

Speaking to Network18, Rubio noted that while he is not directly engaged in the negotiations, which are handled through the trade representative, he has closely monitored the discussions and expects the agreement to materialise in a matter of weeks, not months.

“I’m not personally negotiating it; it’s done through our trade representative, but I know, and I’ve been very involved in watching it happen, that it is something we anticipate seeing in a matter of weeks, not months,” said Rubio. (ANI)

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