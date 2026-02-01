US Embassy in India limits social media operation amid partial govt shutdown, says "will not be updated regularly"

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): The US Embassy in India on Saturday announced a temporary reduction in its social media activity due to the ongoing partial government shutdown in the United States, stating that its official X account "will not be updated regularly" until full operations resume.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Embassy said essential communications, including updates on safety and security, will continue to be shared.

Advertisement

"Because of the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information," the post read.

Advertisement

The US Embassy in Dhaka also issued a similar statement amid the partial government shutdown.

The US Federal Government went into a partial shutdown early on Saturday (local time), hours after the US Senate met a last-minute deadline to approve a revised package of government-funding bills, ABC News reported. However, the House of Representatives is not expected to approve the changes until Monday at the earliest.

Advertisement

The Senate voted on Friday to separate extended funding for the US Department of Homeland Security.

It was after reaching a deal with the White House to put that off for two weeks to negotiate Democrats' demands for restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), including requiring agents to wear body cameras and no masks, according to ABC News.

The vote was 71-29, with only five Republicans voting against.

The bill will now head to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to bring the package to the floor. The rules require a two-thirds majority for passage.

The passage of the bill requires strong support from Republicans and Democrats for it to reach US President Donald Trump's desk.

The path to the Senate vote was cleared earlier on Friday when Republican Senator Lindsey Graham lifted his hold after securing a commitment from Senate Majority Leader John Thune to hold a vote on banning sanctuary cities in the coming weeks, according to ABC News. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)