US embassy in Nepal expresses sorrow over flash floods, says "We are closely tracking developments"

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 26 (ANI): The US Embassy in Nepal has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of life and widespread devastation caused by the Bhote Koshi flash flood that struck the Rasuwa district on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Extending heartfelt sympathies to those impacted, the embassy stated, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and devastation caused by the Bhote Koshi flood that struck Rasuwa district and communities downstream."

Advertisement

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this disaster," the Embassy added.

Advertisement

The diplomatic mission confirmed that it is closely tracking developments and maintaining continuous communication with Nepali authorities as rescue, relief, and recovery operations unfold across the affected regions.

"We are closely tracking developments and remain in close contact with Nepali authorities," the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

https://x.com/USEmbassyNepal/status/2092563353474421028

Meanwhile, the Government of Nepal has officially declared areas across disaster-affected districts as crisis-hit zones for a period of three months under Section 32 of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, 2074. The decision was finalized during a Council of Ministers meeting following the devastating flash flood that surged through the Bhotekoshi River from the Tibetan border area of Rasuwagadhi.

In a post on X, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) stated that the Cabinet announced emergency rescue measures, free medical treatment for the injured, and immediate financial relief for grieving families after preliminary data confirmed that 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepalis, remain missing.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life and property, the Nepal government extended heartfelt tributes to the deceased and offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families. To manage the ongoing crisis, the Cabinet has mandated comprehensive relief and recovery protocols.

To handle the unfolding humanitarian crisis, authorities have ordered immediate, free medical treatment for all injured individuals across government hospitals with support from security forces. Emergency rescue operations have been scaled up significantly, deploying both military and private sector helicopters to evacuate stranded victims from cut-off areas. Safe housing, food, and basic provisions are being established for displaced residents under coordinated district and national disaster management frameworks.

Simultaneously, infrastructure recovery teams are working to clear obstructed roadways, restore disrupted drinking water systems, reinstate power lines, and bring telecommunication networks back online. Financial compensation is being rapidly disbursed to the families of the deceased, and dedicated resource mobilisation has been prioritised for public reconstruction.

This comes as around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of Nepal, the country's Tourism Board said on Wednesday, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies.

It said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, have been reported missing from the affected areas.

The list of "reported missing" by Nepal Tourism also states that 37 NRIs are missing from the Himalayan Glacier Area.

A sudden outburst in the Bhotekoshi River flowing through the Rasuwa District bordering China has caused large-scale damage.

As per officials, the flood hit the main market area of the district on Wednesday at around 9 am (local time).

"A sudden flood in Rasuwa has caused damage to the market area including Syaprubesi. Initial reports have come that the flood that has been occurring for some time has caused great damage to the settlement and market area. The exact details of the flood damage have not yet been received," Narendra Pariyar, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa, told ANI over the phone. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)