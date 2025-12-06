DT
Home / World / US Embassy urges New Delhi's support to arrest FBI's most wanted suspect, Hameed Nazeer, "known to be living in India"

ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Dec 06, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The United States Embassy in India has called for New Delhi's cooperation in tracking down and arresting Hameed Nazeer, a fugitive listed on the FBI's Most Wanted roster and "known to be living in India", according to the FBI.

In a post on X, the US Embassy stated that the FBI will be awarding USD 50,000 for any information or intelligence leading to the arrest or conviction of Nazeer, who is at large and is facing the charges of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon in the US state of New Jersey.

"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Nazeer Hameed. He remains at large, and we welcome our collaboration with Indian authorities to bring him to justice," the embassy said in its post on X on Friday.

The FBI also reiterated the reward and described the charges against Nazeer in its post on Tuesday.

According to the FBI, Nazeer is wanted by local law enforcement authorities in New Jersey for his alleged involvement in the murder of Sasikala Narra and her six-year-old son, Anish Narra, inside an apartment in Maple Shade in New Jersey on the evening of March 23, 2017.

In the FBI's wanted poster, the intelligence agency stated that "Hameed is known to be living in India" and that its Newark Field Office is assisting the local New Jersey authorities in the ongoing search.

It further stated that on February 6, 2025, Nazeer was formally charged in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Burlington County, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

The FBI also cautioned that Nazeer "should be considered armed and dangerous" and called upon relevant authorities to appeal for public assistance, with any information on Nazeer's whereabouts to be directed to their nearest FBI office or any American Embassy or Consulate. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

