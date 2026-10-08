US Embassy warns of “possible long-range attacks” targeting Ethiopian military installations

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], October 8 (ANI): The US Embassy in Addis Ababa has warned American citizens in Ethiopia about reports of “possible long-range attacks” directed at Ethiopian military installations, urging them to exercise caution and follow the advice of local authorities.

In a security alert issued on Wednesday (local time), the embassy said it was “aware of reports of possible long-range attacks directed at Ethiopian military installations on several instances in October of this year.”

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Ethiopia: The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa is aware of reports of possible long-range attacks directed at Ethiopian military installations on several instances in October of this year. U.S. citizens should accordingly exercise caution and follow the advice of local authorities. U.S. citizens are advised not to travel to the Amhara Region (including Lalibela), the Tigray Region, or the Afar Region for any reason. U.S. citizens in those areas are advised to leave if it is safe to do so or shelter in place until conditions improve, monitor local media for updates, and stay in touch with their airline for notifications on operations. More at: https://t.co/OHZTnYmUWb — TravelGov (@TravelGov) October 7, 2026

“US citizens should accordingly exercise caution and follow the advice of local authorities,” it said.

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The embassy advised US citizens not to travel to the Amhara Region, including Lalibela, the Tigray Region or the Afar Region “for any reason”.

“US citizens in those areas are advised to leave if it is safe to do so or shelter in place until conditions improve, monitor local media for updates, and stay in touch with their airline for notifications on operations. Internet and phone connectivity could be interrupted at any time," the advisory added.

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The embassy also reminded US citizens to reconsider travel to Ethiopia, while noting that the security situation in Addis Ababa remained stable.

“While the security situation in Addis Ababa remains stable, there is sporadic armed conflict and civil unrest in Northern Ethiopia, and the situation there remains fluid,” it said.

The embassy further warned that "disinformation about the security situation in Ethiopia is rampant, particularly on social media”, urging US citizens to follow reliable news outlets for the most up-to-date information.

It advised American citizens to avoid Ethiopian military installations, not travel to Amhara, Tigray or Afar, monitor reliable local media for security updates and review their personal security plans.

According to Anadolu News Agency, the Amhara Region has faced violence involving armed groups and government forces, while Tigray has continued to deal with security and humanitarian challenges following the conflict that ended with a peace agreement in 2022.

The Afar Region, which borders Eritrea and Djibouti, has also experienced security concerns linked to regional conflicts and instability.

The embassy's advisory did not indicate whether the reported "potential attacks" had already taken place or whether additional attacks were expected. (ANI)

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