US employers ‘hit’ by low annual H-1B limit

Washington, February 3
The low annual limit of 85,000 registrations for H-1B petitions is the main problem facing US employers trying to secure foreign talent, as per a report about the skilled workers’ visas, the most sought-after by Indian IT professionals.
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.
The report titled “H1B Petitions And Denial Rates In FY 2022’ by National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), a nonpartisan research organisation, said the low annual limit on H-1B petitions resulted in the vast majority of H-1B registrations not being selected.
H-1B denial rates have returned to low levels following the Trump administration’s losses in federal court during Donald Trump’s last year in office, it said.
The H-1B visa allocations are capped at 85,000 visas per year, with 20,000 set aside for workers holding advanced degrees from US institutions. The remaining 65,000 visas are awarded through a lottery system. — PTI
Allocations capped at 85k visas per year
- H-1B visa allocations capped at 85,000 visas per year
- 20,000 of those set aside for workers with advanced degrees from US institutions
- H-1B visas allow foreigners to work in US for up to 6 years
- H-1B denial rates returned to low levels during Trump’s last year in office
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...