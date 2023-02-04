US employers ‘hit’ by low annual H-1B limit

Washington, February 3

The low annual limit of 85,000 registrations for H-1B petitions is the main problem facing US employers trying to secure foreign talent, as per a report about the skilled workers’ visas, the most sought-after by Indian IT professionals.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The report titled “H1B Petitions And Denial Rates In FY 2022’ by National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP), a nonpartisan research organisation, said the low annual limit on H-1B petitions resulted in the vast majority of H-1B registrations not being selected.

H-1B denial rates have returned to low levels following the Trump administration’s losses in federal court during Donald Trump’s last year in office, it said.

The H-1B visa allocations are capped at 85,000 visas per year, with 20,000 set aside for workers holding advanced degrees from US institutions. The remaining 65,000 visas are awarded through a lottery system. — PTI

