US ends search for objects shot down

Washington, February 18

The US military said on Friday that it has ended its search for airborne objects that were shot down near Deadhorse, Alaska, and over Lake Huron on February 10 and 12.

The statement released on Friday came hours after officials said the US has finished efforts to recover the remnants of the large balloon that was shot down February 4 off the coast of South Carolina, and analysis of the debris so far reinforces conclusions that it was a Chinese spy balloon.

Officials said the US believes that Navy, Coast Guard and FBI personnel collected all of that balloon’s debris off the ocean floor, which included key equipment from the payload that could reveal what information it was able to monitor and collect.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said a significant amount of debris was recovered and it included “electronics and optics” from the payload. He declined to say what, if anything, the US has learned from the wreckage so far.

US Northern Command said that the recovery operations ended Thursday and the final pieces are on their way to the FBI lab in Virginia for analysis. It said air and maritime restrictions off South Carolina have been lifted. — AP