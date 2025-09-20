DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / US ends Temporary Protected Status for Syrians, orders departures within 60 days

US ends Temporary Protected Status for Syrians, orders departures within 60 days

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:35 PM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Washington, DC [US], September 20 (ANI): The United States has ended the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Syria, warning Syrian migrants they face arrest and deportation if they do not leave within 60 days, Al Jazeera reported.

Advertisement

The decision, announced on Friday, is part of US President Donald Trump's broader effort to strip legal status from migrants. According to a Federal Register notice, it will end TPS protections for more than 6,000 Syrians who have had the designation since 2012.

"Conditions in Syria no longer prevent their nationals from returning home," Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. "Syria has been a hotbed of terrorism and extremism for nearly two decades, and it is contrary to our national interest to allow Syrians to remain in our country."

Advertisement

Al Jazeera reported that the statement gave Syrian nationals 60 days to voluntarily leave the US and return home. "After the 60 days have expired, any Syrian national admitted under TPS who have not begun their voluntary removal proceedings will be subject to arrest and deportation," the statement added.

Trump, a Republican, has repeatedly sought to roll back protections for hundreds of thousands of migrants, including many who have lived and worked legally in the US for decades. His administration has argued that TPS was overused in the past and that large groups of migrants no longer qualify for protection, according to Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

Democrats and migrant rights advocates have criticised the move, saying it will force vulnerable people to return to unsafe conditions while undermining US employers who rely on their labour.

Al Jazeera noted that Trump had previously ended TPS for Venezuelans, Hondurans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, Ukrainians and several other groups, part of a larger policy shift aimed at tightening immigration laws and deportation standards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts