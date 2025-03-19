US engages Russia and Ukraine separately in ceasefire talks: Velina Tchakarova

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Geopolitical expert and author Velina Tchakarova has stated that the US administration is making a concerted effort to engage in direct negotiations with Russian leadership, not solely on the Ukraine conflict, but on a broader strategic dialogue between the two nations.

At the same time, Washington is pursuing separate discussions with both Russia and Ukraine to initiate direct talks on a potential ceasefire and, by extension, a peace agreement.

"In the next three to six months, what I expect to happen is that there would be most likely a direct meeting between Ukraine and Russia under the American umbrella, probably on neutral terrain - maybe in the Middle East," Tchakarova explained, adding that such a meeting could lead to an agreement on a ceasefire format.

According to her assessment, any potential ceasefire will likely require concessions from Ukraine, given that Russia's demands have remained largely unchanged. "Ukraine will probably be pushed on certain political and military concessions because Russian demands haven't changed much," she stated.

However, she expressed scepticism about whether this would evolve into a sustained peace process, saying, "If you ask me whether this will result in a direct peace process, I have my doubts about it."

Amid these developments, US President Donald Trump has been actively pursuing de-escalation efforts, holding a crucial phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an attempt to secure a temporary halt to hostilities.

The Trump administration is advocating for an immediate ceasefire after Ukraine agreed to a 30-day cessation of fighting, contingent on Russia doing the same, ABC News reported.

Trump has underscored the importance of swiftly reducing tensions, stating, "It's a bad situation in Russia, and it's a bad situation in Ukraine... We're going to see if we can work a peace agreement, a ceasefire and peace, and I think we'll be able to do it." (ANI)

