US envoy congratulates Sandhu on being sworn Lt Governor of Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): US Envoy to India, Sergio Gor, on Wednesday congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on being sworn in as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, succeeding Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Advertisement

Gor recalled Sandhu's stint as the former Ambassador of India to the United States, saying he has worked hard to promote US-India ties. A seasoned diplomat with over three decades of experience, Sandhu has played a key role in strengthening India-US ties, serving as India's Ambassador to the United States from 2020 to 2024.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Gor said, "Congratulations to my good friend Taranjit Singh Sandhu being sworn in as Lt. Governor of Delhi. You've done so much to promote U.S.-India ties in my nation's capital and you'll do a great job serving the people of your nation's capital."

Advertisement

Congratulations to my good friend @SandhuTaranjitS being sworn in as Lt. Governor of Delhi. You’ve done so much to promote U.S.-India ties in my nation’s capital and you’ll do a great job serving the people of your nation’s capital. pic.twitter.com/wlfznCeWZQ — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) March 11, 2026

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended greetings to Sandhu.

In a post on X, he said, "Attended the oath-taking of Taranjit Singh Sandhu as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Congratulate him on his new responsibility. Confident he will serve the people of Delhi with fullest commitment."

Advertisement

Attended the oath-taking of @SandhuTaranjitS as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Congratulate him on his new responsibility. Confident he will serve the people of Delhi with fullest commitment. pic.twitter.com/rJIUTL9XFL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 11, 2026

Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Delhi has been his 'karmabhoomi' (workplace). He called for solution oriented approach across party lines to resolve the challenges faced by the national capital.

Sandhu said, "Delhi has several stakeholders, and Delhi has also been my karmabhoomi (workplace). I have studied and worked here. Together we will work for Delhi's development. PM Modi has a vision for India, and Delhi is the capital. The elected government and all the stakeholders have a responsibility. The challenges will keep on increasing. However, there are challenges in other places as well. It is our responsibility to turn challenges into opportunities. Everyone together, irrespective of the party, must work together to find solutions to the various problems." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)