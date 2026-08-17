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Home / World / US Envoy Gor holds talks with General Atomics, Armenia Envoy, Cummins CEO to boost cooperation

US Envoy Gor holds talks with General Atomics, Armenia Envoy, Cummins CEO to boost cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 09:48 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday held a series of meetings with senior business and diplomatic leaders, discussing opportunities to expand cooperation between the United States and India in aerospace, defence and energy, as well as strengthening bilateral ties with Armenia and supporting business expansion.

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In a post on X, Gor said that he met with Vivek Lall of General Atomics Global to discuss expanding US-India cooperation in aerospace, defence and energy, including the company's work in advanced technologies and nuclear energy.

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"A busy day at the embassy! Enjoyed meeting with Dr. Vivek Lall of General Atomics Global to discuss expanding U.S.-India cooperation in aerospace, defense, and energy, including their work in advanced technologies and nuclear energy," Gor said in his post.

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The US envoy also held discussions with Armenian Ambassador Vahagn Afyan on strengthening bilateral relations and identifying new opportunities for cooperation.

"Productive conversation with Armenian Ambassador Vahagn Afyan on strengthening our bilateral relationship and identifying new opportunities for cooperation," the post added.

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Gor also met Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey, with discussions focusing on the company's operations in India and its expansion plans in the United States.

"Also great to connect with Cummins CEO Jennifer Rumsey on their operations in India and expansion plans in the US," he said.

The meetings come as the US Embassy in India continues to engage with business leaders and diplomatic representatives on opportunities for cooperation across strategic and commercial sectors.

Meanwhile, Gor is set to deliver a special address at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce National Convention 2026 on Tuesday, placing the future of India-US trade, investment and economic cooperation at the centre of the high-level business gathering.

According to a press release issued by the organisation, the convention, themed "Redefining the India-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership", will be held on August 18 at The Lalit Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will deliver the inaugural address.

Gor's participation comes at a significant moment for India-US relations, as both countries look to deepen collaboration across technology, healthcare, manufacturing, critical minerals, resilient supply chains and digital infrastructure.

"The US-India partnership is built on deep trust, shared values, and unmatched economic potential. When American technology and investment combine with Indian scale and talent, we don't just expand trade; we build resilient supply chains and create real jobs in both our countries. The IACC National Convention is a valuable platform to turn that potential into practical results. Engagement with business leaders in forums like this deepens our commercial ties, unlocks new investments, and keeps our economic momentum moving forward," Gor said.

The Ambassador's address is expected to set the tone for a day of discussions focused on converting the strategic alignment between India and the United States into practical commercial opportunities and measurable economic outcomes.

"Ambassador Sergio Gor's presence and special address will bring an important strategic perspective to the convention. India and the United States have the ability to create one of the world's most consequential economic partnerships by combining American innovation and investment with India's talent, scale and entrepreneurial strength. Through this convention, IACC aims to facilitate conversations that lead to stronger business partnerships, new investments and shared growth," said Anup Acharya, National President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

The inaugural session will also feature senior representatives from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, including Dinesh Pratap Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), and Awanish Awasthi, Advisor to the Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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