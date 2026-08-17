US envoy Gor to outline roadmap for deeper India-US trade, investment, strategic cooperation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor will deliver a special address at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce National Convention 2026 on Tuesday, placing the future of India-US trade, investment and economic cooperation at the centre of the high-level business gathering, according to a press release issued by the organisation.

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The convention, themed "Redefining the India-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership", will be held on August 18 at The Lalit Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will deliver the inaugural address.

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Gor's participation comes at a significant moment for India-US relations, as both countries look to deepen collaboration across technology, healthcare, manufacturing, critical minerals, resilient supply chains and digital infrastructure.

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"The US-India partnership is built on deep trust, shared values, and unmatched economic potential. When American technology and investment combine with Indian scale and talent, we don't just expand trade; we build resilient supply chains and create real jobs in both our countries. The IACC National Convention is a valuable platform to turn that potential into practical results. Engagement with business leaders in forums like this deepens our commercial ties, unlocks new investments, and keeps our economic momentum moving forward," Gor said.

The Ambassador's address is expected to set the tone for a day of discussions focused on converting the strategic alignment between India and the United States into practical commercial opportunities and measurable economic outcomes.

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"Ambassador Sergio Gor's presence and special address will bring an important strategic perspective to the convention. India and the United States have the ability to create one of the world's most consequential economic partnerships by combining American innovation and investment with India's talent, scale and entrepreneurial strength. Through this convention, IACC aims to facilitate conversations that lead to stronger business partnerships, new investments and shared growth," said Anup Acharya, National President, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

The inaugural session will also feature senior representatives from the Government of Uttar Pradesh, including Dinesh Pratap Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), and Awanish Awasthi, Advisor to the Chief Minister.

The day-long convention will bring together policymakers, diplomats, business leaders and industry experts for five focused sessions covering pharmaceuticals, healthcare and life sciences; investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh; AI infrastructure and cyber defence; critical minerals and technology supply chains; and women-led business, innovation and growth.

Senior representatives from organisations including AT&T, Wipro, Medtronic India, JB Pharma, P.D. Hinduja Hospital, JSW Group, Tata International and Orient Technologies will participate in the discussions.

By bringing the US Ambassador, senior Indian policymakers and leading businesses together on one platform, the IACC National Convention 2026 seeks to move the India-US partnership "beyond intent"--towards investments, resilient supply chains, employment generation and sustained economic growth in both countries.

Meanwhile, in a post on X dated August 14, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce highlighted the importance of strengthening business ties between India and the United States ahead of the convention.

https://x.com/iaccindia/status/2088273842137702817

"Stronger connections. Shared opportunities. A stronger India-US business relationship," the IACC said in the post, while sharing remarks by Prabhu Bala, Regional President, IACC-SIC.

Bala shared his perspective on "the importance of collaboration, meaningful business engagement and creating new opportunities between India and the United States".

The IACC said the National Convention 2026 would bring together leaders from government, industry and business to "exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships and explore new avenues for trade, investment, technology and sustainable growth".

"Let's come together to connect, collaborate and create new possibilities," the chamber said in the August 14 post. (ANI)

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