US envoy Sergio Gor meets Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, says his journey shows US-India space cooperation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor met IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, on Sunday, stating that his voyage highlights bilateral space collaboration.

"Enjoyed meeting Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station. From training at NASA to piloting Axiom Space's Ax-4 mission, his journey showcases US-India space cooperation at its best," Gor said on the social media platform X.

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Enjoyed meeting @gagan_shux, the first Indian astronaut to travel to the @Space_Station. From training at @NASA to piloting @Axiom_Space’s Ax-4 mission, his journey showcases U.S.-India space cooperation at its best. pic.twitter.com/X1InUYpweo — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 6, 2026

Group Captain Shukla was the Mission Pilot for the Ax-4, which was launched on June 25, 2025. The team landed back on Earth on July 15, 2025.

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Gor additionally held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday, observing that diplomatic connections are gathering pace across the state within the artificial intelligence, trade and space technology sectors.

"Great to reconnect with Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru. US-India ties are gaining momentum in Karnataka across space technology, AI and trade. Through initiatives like Pax Silica and TRUST, we're creating opportunities for American and Indian industry alike," the US envoy said on X.

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Great to reconnect with Karnataka Chief Minister @DKShivakumar in Bengaluru. U.S.-India ties are gaining momentum in Karnataka across space technology, AI, and trade. Through initiatives like Pax Silica and TRUST, we’re creating opportunities for American and Indian industry… pic.twitter.com/FxUA77e9i8 — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 6, 2026

During the preceding week, Gor characterised the joint undertaking linking Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Tata Advanced Systems Limited regarding Javelin All Up Round (AUR) co-production as a significant advancement for bilateral defence relations.

He highlighted that the project would generate fresh prospects for American firms while enhancing domestic manufacturing capacities within India.

Taking to his official X account, Gor added, "A major step forward for the US-India defence partnership. This collaboration between Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Tata Advanced Systems Limited will create new opportunities for US companies, strengthen America's defence-industrial base, and boost India's manufacturing capabilities."

A formal memorandum of understanding concerning Javelin AUR co-production in the country has been executed by Tata Advanced Systems Limited alongside the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership uniting Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, an RTX business, according to an official press statement issued by Lockheed Martin.

The communication specified that, following a comprehensive assessment of various enterprises based on technical competence and expertise, Tata Advanced Systems was chosen by the JJV as the primary partner for upcoming domestic manufacturing initiatives. (ANI)

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