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Home / World / US envoy Sergio Gor to join Secretary Marco Rubio for 2nd Ministerial Quad meeting in Philippines

US envoy Sergio Gor to join Secretary Marco Rubio for 2nd Ministerial Quad meeting in Philippines

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ANI
Updated At : 01:23 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): United States Ambassador to India Sergio Gor will be joining US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Philippines for the second Ministerial QUAD meeting.

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In a statement shared by the US Mission in India on Tuesday, Ambassador Gor reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the regional grouping alongside India, Australia, and Japan, emphasising that Washington's Quad partners are "essential" to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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"Looking forward to joining Secretary Marco Rubio this week in the Philippines for our second Ministerial Quad meeting of the year. The United States is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific; our Quad partners are essential!" Ambassador Sergio Gor stated.

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The statement comes as Secretary Rubio arrives in Manila earlier in the day to participate in a series of ASEAN foreign ministers' meetings and regional security discussions.

Additionally, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a visit to Manila, Philippines, on Wednesday to participate in several Foreign Minister-level meetings under the ASEAN framework.

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The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Jaishankar will be taking part in ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meetings during his visit from July 22 to 23.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will visit Manila, Philippines, on 22-23 July 2026 to participate in Foreign Minister level Meetings under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Meetings," the MEA wrote.

It added that the EAM will also be participating in a Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN-related meetings. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts.

"On the margins of the ASEAN-related meetings, External Affairs Minister will be participating in a Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting with his counterparts from Australia, Japan and the United States. He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from participating countries," the MEA stated.

The Ministry emphasised that the visit highlights India's engagement with ASEAN and underscores committment to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"The visit underscores India's deepening engagement with ASEAN under the Act East Policy and reaffirms our strong commitment to further strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It is of particular significance that 2026 has been designated as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation," the Ministry noted.

The Philippines assumed the ASEAN Chairship for 2026 under the theme "Navigating Our Future, Together", focusing on regional peace and security, economic integration, digital transformation, inclusive growth and people empowerment.

The chairship comes at a time when ASEAN seeks to strengthen resilience amid global uncertainties while advancing cooperation among member states and external partners, including India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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