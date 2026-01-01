New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, shared President Donald Trump's invitation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be a part of the Gaza Board of Peace.

Advertisement

Trump sent a letter to Modi, which the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, shared on social media.

Advertisement

"Honored to convey @POTUSinvitation to Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in the Board of Peace which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity!"

Advertisement

Honored to convey @POTUS invitation to Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in the Board of Peace which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity! pic.twitter.com/HikLnXFFMp — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 18, 2026

In the letter, Trump said, "It is my Great Honor to invite you, as Prime Minister of the Republic of India, to join me in a critically historic and Magnificent effort to solidify Peace in the Middle East and, at the same time, to embark on a bold new approach to resolving Global Conflict!"

In his letter, Trump referred to his September 29 announcement of a Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza conflict.

Advertisement

"Now it is time to turn all of these Dreams into reality. At the heart of the Plan is The Board of Peace, the most impressive and consequential Board ever assembled, which will be established as a new International Organization and Transitional Governing Administration," Trump wrote.

"Our effort will bring together a distinguished group of nations ready to shoulder the noble responsibility of building LASTING PEACE, an Honor reserved for those prepared to lead by example, and brilliantly invest in a secure and prosperous future for generations to come. We will convene our wonderful and committed partners, most of whom are Highly Respected World Leaders, in the near future"

The invitation comes as the US administration moves forward with formalising the "Board of Peace" structure linked to Trump's broader Gaza roadmap. On Friday, the White House unveiled the list of people appointed to the "Board of Peace" to oversee phase two of his 20-Point Peace Plan to end the Gaza conflict.

The names include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, President of the World Bank Ajay Banga, and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, the White House said in a statement.

The announcement also named members of the Gaza Executive Board, with Blair, Kushner and Witkoff also listed, along with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al Thawadi and others. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)