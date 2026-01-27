DT
PT
Home / World / US envoy to India attends At Home reception hosted by President Murmu on R-Day

US envoy to India attends At Home reception hosted by President Murmu on R-Day

ANI
Updated At : 02:30 AM Jan 27, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday attended the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan hosted by President Droupadi Murmu.

In a post on X, he thanked President Murmu for the reception and posted some photos from the gathering.

"An incredible Republic Day reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Thank you President Droupadi Murmu for hosting us all," he said.

One of the pictures shows Gor with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

In another picture, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Gor are seen together.

US President Donald Trump on Monday extended wishes as India celebrates its 77th Republic Day.

His remarks were shared by the US Embassy in India in a post on X.

Trump said, "On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies."

Consulate General of India in New York thanked Congressman Greg Landsman for his wishes on Republic Day.

The Consulate shared a picture of the letter and said in a post on X, "Thank you Congressman Greg Landsman for your thoughtful message on the occasion of India's Republic Day; we value your warm wishes and steadfast support for the India-U.S. partnership"

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular show of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa were chief guests at the Republic Day parade.

They will co-chair the 16th India-EU Summit on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

