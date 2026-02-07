DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / World / US Envoy to India lands in Mumbai to cheer for his cricket team

US Envoy to India lands in Mumbai to cheer for his cricket team

ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Feb 07, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Saturday landed in Mumbai to cheer for his team for the T20 World Cup.

Advertisement

Gor said it was a big day for his team.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "Just landed in Mumbai for the T20WorldCup game! Big day for team USA. Go Team USA"

Advertisement

Indian cricketers Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy, along with members of the support staff, visited the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple in Mumbai ahead of Team India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign opener against the USA at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The Indian cricket team members also offered prayers at the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be defending their T20 World Cup title in the 2026 edition.

Advertisement

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup is starting today (February 7) and is set to conclude on March 8. The first match of the 20-team tournament features Pakistan and the Netherlands, who are playing the campaign opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday.

The USA is a part of Group A in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and will start against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from February 7 onwards. In the previous edition, the USA put the entire world on notice with a Super Eight finish in their debut World Cup across both formats and even went on to defeat Pakistan. Besides this win, they also had close matches with India and South Africa, the eventual champions and runners-up, almost chasing down 195 set by the Proteas in the Super Eight stage but falling 18 runs short.

USA T20 WC Squad: Monank Patel (C), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Mohammad Mohsin, Shubham Ranjane. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

