US Envoy Witkoff: "A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal"

Tehran [Iran], April 15 (ANI): US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff posted on X (formerly Twitter), outlining his stance on the ongoing negotiations with Iran. Witkoff emphasised that any final deal with Iran must align with President Trump's vision for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East.

He stated, "A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East -- meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponisation program. It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do."

The US and Iran have recently concluded "indirect" negotiations in Muscat, Oman, and agreed to continue talks next week. The discussions, mediated by Oman, were intended to address key issues between the two countries, particularly regarding Iran's nuclear program and its broader regional activities. The negotiations were described as being held in a "constructive atmosphere and based on mutual respect."

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led their respective delegations, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad al-Busaidi acting as the chief mediator. The delegations communicated indirectly, with the mediator relaying messages between the two sides, who were seated in separate rooms during the talks. Following the meeting, the White House issued a statement saying that the discussions were "positive and constructive" and confirmed that the two sides agreed to meet again next Saturday.

Before the negotiations, President Trump had warned Tehran of military action if a deal was not reached. "I want them not to have a nuclear weapon. I want Iran to be a wonderful, great, happy country, but they can't have a nuclear weapon," Trump stated on Air Force One during a trip to Florida.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reinforced the administration's stance, stating, "There will be all hell to pay" if Iran fails to meet the US demands. "We've been very clear that Iran is never going to have a nuclear weapon," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio added, highlighting the importance of preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. (ANI)

