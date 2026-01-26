US Envoys Kushner, Witkoff meet Israeli PM Netanyahu to discuss Gaza, Iran

Jerusalem [Israel], January 26 (ANI): US Envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with discussions centring on the situation in Gaza and Iran, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Senior US officials said ahead of the meeting on Saturday that Kushner and Witkoff had arrived in Israel to review key issues related to the ongoing Gaza situation with Netanyahu.

One senior official was quoted as saying that "the administration is working closely with Netanyahu and his team to recover the body of Ran Gvili, and we are in close coordination on this matter."

The Jerusalem Post further reported that a senior White House adviser, Josh Greenbaum, was also present at the meeting.

US officials indicated that the talks were expected to focus on outlining the next steps toward the demilitarisation of Gaza and assessing "what needs to be done to ensure that the ceasefire turns into long-term peace in Gaza."

The meeting followed President Trump's announcement regarding the establishment of a Board of Peace and the initiation of the second phase of the Gaza deal.

The Jerusalem Post reported that Kushner presented the details of a Gaza reconstruction plan, beginning in Rafah, that was formulated by businessperson Yakir Gabay, as well as an outline for Hamas's disarmament.

The US administration has set a 100-day target for the disarmament of Hamas.

Efforts are now focused on dismantling the group's heavy arms, eliminating its tunnel infrastructure, and neutralising its ammunition reserves.

Meanwhile, Israel has continued its bombardment of Gaza despite agreeing to a ceasefire in its war on the enclave, committing near-daily violations of the October 10 agreement brokered by the United States.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 484 Palestinians have been killed and 1,321 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 11. The ministry said that since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed 71,657 people and wounded 171,399 others in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

