US' "excessive demands" blocking truce: Iran

Tehran [Iran], May 23 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told AntOnio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, that Washington's "excessive demands" are the main obstacle to ongoing peace negotiations, Al Jazeera reported.

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Araghchi, in a telephonic conversation with Guterres, said the US had repeatedly undermined diplomacy through broken promises, contradictory positions, and military aggression, but Iran is engaging in the truce talks.

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Guterres rejected the use of force against any state's sovereignty and called for diplomacy to restore stability in the region, according to Al Jazeera's sources.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's administration on Friday (local time) was preparing for a fresh round of military strikes against Iran, sources with direct knowledge of the planning told CBS News.

No final decision on strikes had been reached, the sources told CBS News.

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Several members of the US military and intelligence community are said to have cancelled their plans for the Memorial Day weekend after the news of probable strikes.

As per CBS News, Trump had planned to spend Memorial Day weekend at his golf property in New Jersey but will now return to the White House, as per CBS News.

Trump on Friday (local time) said that he will be missing his son Donald Trump Jr's wedding owing to oozing twists and turns in the international community.

Trump confirmed that he will not attend his son's wedding to Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, citing "circumstances pertaining to government" without providing details, adding that "it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time."

In a post on Truth Social he said, "While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so. I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time. Congratulations to Don and Bettina! President DONALD J. TRUMP." (ANI)

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