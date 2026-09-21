New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Over 40 countries will take part in the second edition of the multinational air exercise "Tarang Shakti," scheduled to take place at the Air Force Station in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, from September 26 to October 12, defence officials said.

According to the officials, foreign nations will join the drills with a wide range of aerial assets.

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The United States is set to deploy two to three F-35 fifth-generation combat aircraft, France will participate with its Rafale fighters, and the United Arab Emirates will deploy its F-16 fighter jets. Additionally, several participating countries will contribute support assets, including transport aircraft.

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The mega air exercise comes immediately on the heels of the bilateral Indo-Japan air combat exercise, "Veer Guardian," which was also hosted at the Jodhpur airbase.

The Indian Air Force will field its major frontline operational platforms for the drills, including Rafale and Sukhoi-30 fighter jets.

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Defence officials added that IAF support platforms, including airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, transport planes, and air-to-air refuelling tankers, will also take part in the exercise.

Announcing the 2026 edition of the exercise, the media coordination centre of the Indian Air Force wrote in a post on X that the exercise will feature global Air Forces together for high-octane joint tactical manoeuvres.

"Exercise Tarang Shakti is back. Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 returns as India’s premier multinational air exercise, bringing global Air Forces together for high-octane joint tactical manoeuvres. Stay tuned as elite aviators take to the skies!" the post read.

Exercise Tarang Shakti is back. Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 returns as India’s premier multinational air exercise, bringing global Air Forces together for high-octane joint tactical maneuvers. Stay tuned as elite aviators take to the skies! #TarangShakti2026 #IAF… pic.twitter.com/2lVs2BHd8H — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 21, 2026

Earlier in 2024, during the inaugural edition of the Multinational Exercise 'Tarang Shakti', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had termed it as an effort to strengthen cooperation, coordination and trust with partner countries.

Addressing the gathering at the Distinguished Visitors' Day event in the second phase of the multinational exercise in Jodhpur, theDefence Minister had said that through Tarang Shakti, India has further strengthened its defence ties with all partner countries and has instilled confidence among them that whenever the need arises, we all will stand together.

Reiterating India's vision of mutual coexistence and cooperation, he said that India believes in all nations marching together and holding each other's hands."When an exercise of such complexity and large magnitude takes place, soldiers with different work cultures, air combat experiences, and warfighting principles learn a lot from each other," the Minister had added.

He had further stated, "Today's landmark event is an opportunity to celebrate the grand achievements of the Indian Air Force. We are not only celebrating the achievements of being the fastest-growing economy, but also taking pride that our armed forces are now being considered as one of the most powerful in the world."

He elaborated further that the Indian Air Force has been equipped with the best modern aircraft from around the world.

The event had showcased a display by the Agniveervayu Women Air Warrior Drill Team (AWDT) and demonstrations from the LCA Tejas, LCH Prachand, Sarang & SKAT teams. (ANI)

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